Floyd Mayweather Jr. spars with bloodied gear ahead of bout against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. appeared to send a message to Logan Paul ahead of their June 6 fight.

Mayweather posted a photo on his Instagram showing himself in between the ropes with bloodied gloves and headgear. He urged his nearly 26 million Instagram followers to tune into the fight.

The hype before the fight got real earlier this month when Jake Paul stole Mayweather’s hat during the pre-fight press conference. Mayweather’s trainer, Denis Doughlin, told Betway Insider on Monday the undefeated boxer stepped up his training since the incident.

"I think Floyd thought taking his hat was disrespectful and it looks like it has lit a fire under him from what I saw at the gym," Doughlin said. "I was very impressed. I think that had to do with the Paul brothers p—ing him off.

"Floyd’s one of the greatest in the world -- but I didn't think that he was going to train intensely for this. But now they’ve p—ed him off now, so he’s turning it up. What I saw today from Floyd was very impressive."

Doughlin said he’s taking the fight against Paul as serious as it needs to be.

"Floyd was to be the best in the world and he retired. So while he’s not taking this fight with Logan Paul as seriously as a real fight against Errol Spence for example, he’s taking it as seriously as he needs to for what this fight is — which is for a kid who’s a little bit crazy and disrespectful, who does not understand the craft of boxing," Doughlin added.

"Floyd’s going to teach him boxing’s an art. It does not matter if you’re bigger than me, or stronger than me because I have boxing skill. Floyd is one of the best technicians in the sport and I feel Floyd is taking that seriously."

The exhibition bout is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.