Floyd Mayweather Jr crossed up in charity basketball game

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. proved Monday night that his talents are best used in the ring and playing defense against some of the best ball handlers in basketball isn’t easy.

Mayweather was participating in a charity basketball game at Pauley Pavilion, the home arena of the UCLA Bruins. Mayweather was guarding the streetball phenom known as Bone Collector.

Bone Collector dribbled a few times through his legs and put the ball through Mayweather’s legs before getting it back. Mayweather stayed poised and on his toes until moments later when Bone Collector performed a nasty crossover.

Mayweather fell onto his back and Bone Collector drained a three-pointer while his team celebrated.

Bone Collector posted the clip on his Twitter page.

“Today was Legendary at the @power_106 celeb game at UCLA! Big shoutout to @djeman @gronk @floydmayweather for putting together this type of event for teen cancer awareness and the @50kcharitychallenge,” he wrote. “I can’t wait for the next one with @vaynersports.”