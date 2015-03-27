Floyd hopes to keep ChiSox rolling in Oakland

The White Sox have posted a perfect game and a shutout over their current four-game winning streak. No pressure for starter Gavin Floyd tonight.

The Chicago right-hander looks to shake off a loss last time out as he takes the hill for tonight's middle contest of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Floyd has sandwiched a pair of losses around a solid win, throwing six scoreless innings to beat Detroit on April 14. However, the 29-year-old was tagged for five runs on six hits and three walks five days later in a loss to Baltimore. Floyd struck out a season-high seven, but needed 117 pitches to get through six innings.

It was just the latest struggle for Floyd, who has been known to get off to slow starts. He fell to 12-11 in his career in April with a 5.60 earned run average. He is 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA in seven lifetime outings versus Oakland.

Floyd takes the hill after former Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy notched a three-hit shutout in Monday's 4-0 win. Peavy recorded the sixth shutout of his career after working around two hits and striking out five.

"I felt good tonight and I really didn't have any crazy, stressful innings," said Peavy, who retired the first nine batters faced. "In a tight ballgame like tonight, if you think you can finish it you definitely want to finish it."

Of course, Peavy was taking the hill two starts after Philip Humber threw a perfect game on Saturday versus the Mariners.

Adam Dunn and Paul Konerko supported Peavy with home runs, with Konerko launching the 399th longball of his career. Alex Rios logged his second straight three-hit game and is batting .415 over an 11-game hit streak.

Bartolo Colon was touched for two runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts over seven innings for the Athletics, who have dropped three of four. Yoenis Cespedes hit a double in the loss.

"He threw a lot of strikes tonight," said A's manager Bob Melvin about Colon. "Whenever you're limiting a good hitting team like Chicago to just two runs you're giving us a chance to win."

Tommy Milone has pitched well in his first season with Oakland, going 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in three starts. He'll look to improve on those numbers tonight when he faces the White Sox for the first time.

The 25-year-old southpaw made the eighth start of his major league career on Thursday at the Angels and recorded the win, yielding two runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings.

Milone was part of the package of players the A's acquired this offseason in the deal that sent Gio Gonzalez to Washington.

Chicago won six of 10 over Oakland last season, taking two of three on the road.