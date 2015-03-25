Florida's Wilbekin has sprained ankle

Florida point guard Scottie Wilbekin suffered a high right ankle sprain in Monday's loss to Connecticut, just his third game back from a suspension.

X-rays on Wilbekin's ankle were negative, the school said Tuesday. There is no timetable for his return.

Wilbekin, who missed the first five games of the season after he was suspended in June for violating team rules, rolled his ankle with about three minutes left on Monday.

The senior has averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in three games for the No. 15 Gators (6-2).