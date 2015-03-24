Florida's Billy Donovan, Kentucky's John Calipari in duel for top bonus payouts at Final Four

next Image 1 of 2

Florida's Billy Donovan has both the SEC trophies from this season. Kentucky's John Calipari has the bigger bonus check, at least for now.

If the Gators get past Connecticut in Saturday's semifinals and win their third national championship under Donovan on Monday night, the coach will have the biggest postseason payoff among his Final Four counterparts.

If Calipari makes it two titles in the past three seasons with the Wildcats, he will take home $700,000 through incentives that are common for college coaches but more lucrative at some schools.

The bonus structures for Connecticut's Kevin Ollie and Wisconsin's Bo Ryan are more closely tied to school formulas.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione says schools just have to make decisions within their means.