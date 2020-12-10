Expand / Collapse search
Florida State Seminoles
Published

Florida State's Scottie Barnes delivers game-winner vs. Indiana

The Seminoles needed a hero and found one in the freshman

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Florida State needed a hero during their matchup against Indiana on Wednesday night, and freshman Scottie Barnes rose to the occasion.

With 8.7 seconds remaining in overtime and the game tied at 67, Barnes received the inbounds pass and the Seminoles player took the rock coast-to-coast and tossed up a floater. The ball careened off the backboard and through the net, giving Florida State the lead and the eventual victory.

Barnes finished with four rebounds and nine points, but it was the last two that counted the most.

“In that situation, my teammates just told me to be confident and go to the basket,” he said after the game. “Keep attacking. I’m 6-9. I can get in there basically whenever I want.”

No. 20 Florida State moved to 2-0 on the season while Indiana dropped to 3-2.

“Playing a team of this caliber definitely had our attention,” longtime Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. “This is a game that is really going to give us an opportunity to evaluate ourselves.”

Scottie Barnes played at Montverde Academy before Florida State. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Florida State’s M.J. Walker led the Seminoles with 19 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis, of Indiana, led all scorers with 25 points.

Florida State will take on rival Florida on Saturday in their next game. Indiana will welcome North Alabama to Bloomington on Sunday.

