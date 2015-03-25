Florida State RB Wilder Jr. arrested again, this time for failing to make court appearance

Florida State's James Wilder Jr. has been arrested for the third time in less than a year.

Wilder was released Sunday from the Leon County Jail on a $500 bond after being arrested for failing to make a court appearance last month on a charge of driving with a suspended license. That appearance is now scheduled for Jan. 24.

The 20-year-old tailback from Tampa spent a few days in the Leon County Jail last June after testing positive for alcohol, albeit within legal range. Wilder was in a work day program as part of his penalty for obstructing a law enforcement officer without violence in February of 2012.

Florida State athletic department spokesman Elliott Finebloom said Monday that coach Jimbo Fisher is aware of Wilder's latest brush with the law.