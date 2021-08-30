Florida State not ready to name starter, list 'or' for quarterback

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell isn’t quite ready to name a starting quarterback.

Quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis are listed together with an -OR- on Florida State’s official depth chart released Monday, often indicating a tie or timeshare between two players, and 247Sports reports that Norvell has said he’ll name a starting quarterback when he’s comfortable doing so.

"Jordan showed last year just how dangerous [his elusiveness] can be in the running game, but the thing I’m excited about is just his growth in the passing game," Norvell said of Travis recently, per 247Sports. "What he’s been able to do to couple that, it’s been really impressive to see his growth."

Travis completed just 55% off his throws last year for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions. But he added 559 rushing yards, ninth-best among quarterbacks nationally, 247Sports reports.

Milton connected on 67.1% of his passes for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns with nine interceptions while rushing for 613 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017, his last full season with the UCF Knights.

He played in 10 games in 2018, throwing for 2,663 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions and rushing for 307 yards and nine scores before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The former UCF quarterback announced in December 2020 he was transferring to FSU.

"At this time, we’re still going through our process of evaluating where things are for the competition here in Week 1," Norvell said when asked about Milton last week, per 247Sports. "McKenzie, we’ve had a very specific plan for him of what we want to see and what we want to do."

Norvell continued: "Once again, we have all intents and purposes that each person that’s practicing, not just McKenzie, but all the quarterbacks, we feel very good about our health and availability for Week 1. Pretty remarkable just the things that he’s been able to do coming off that injury a few years back. Excited about what this year’s going to be for him."

Florida State opens its season hosting No. 9 Notre Dame, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The two teams played in South Bend last year, with Notre Dame winning 42-26.