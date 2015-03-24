Florida State defensive line banged up in easy win, Citadel cut-blocks blamed

next Image 1 of 2

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher is perfectly happy not having to face another triple-option team anytime in the near future.

The top-ranked Seminoles had three defensive linemen go down with injuries during the 37-12 win over The Citadel on Saturday.

Starting defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, starting nose guard Nile Lawrence-Stample, and backup defensive tackle Justin Shanks all left with lower leg injuries. There was no update on their status.

Citadel runs a triple-option scheme that calls for cut-blocks that, though legal, put defenders at risk. Florida State hopes the injuries aren't serious for a defensive line already thin on experience.

Fisher says, "I'd rather play more conventional teams. Just because of the chance of injuries that occur."

FSU has an open week before hosting Clemson on Sept. 20 in a key ACC matchup.