Florida man charged in deadly shooting that injured Auburn football player Brian Battie

Police in Florida have arrested a man in a fatal shooting that injured Auburn running back Brian Battie and killed his brother, Tommie L. Battie IV, over the weekend.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday Darryl Bernard Brookins, 28, was taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm in the Saturday shooting that left four injured and one dead.

The shooting took place at the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot in the early morning hours of May 18. Police said when they arrived Tommie Battie was found "deceased."

His brother, Brian Battie, was among those injured and transported to a hospital.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze posted on social media Monday that Battie was "still on a ventilator" after a setback the previous day.

"Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie," Freeze wrote on X. "There was a setback last night and he’s still on a ventilator."

According to AL.com, Brookins’ attorney claimed in court Thursday he was acting in self-defense.

Brian Battie sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to the report. His brother, Tommie, sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Battie spent three seasons at South Florida before transferring to Auburn. He ran for 227 yards and a touchdown last season while ranking fourth in the Southeastern Conference in kick return average (23 yards).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.