Florida Atlantic's Caleb Pendleton smacks 2 grand slams in an inning

Florida Atlantic freshman Caleb Pendleton had himself a game Saturday.

The Owls defeated UCF in what could have been confused as a football game, 20-15. Pendleton did something in the second inning that even Major League players dream of.

Pendleton, who was making his collegiate debut, smashed two grand slams in a single inning.

The achievement came in the second inning. In his first at-bat, the Owls were down 2-1 to the Knights. He homered to left field off of Hunter Patteson and then again to left field off of Zack Bennett.

It was a part of a 12-run second inning for Florida Atlantic.

"The second one, it didn't really feel real running around first base," Pendleton said.

"Nothing I could ever dream of. That's definitely more than I ever thought would happen preparing for today. I never thought I'd be going up for my third at-bat with two grand slams already. That was pretty cool."

Pendleton was the No. 3 high school catcher in the state of Florida before committing to the Owls.

Hitting two home runs, let alone two grand slams, is a difficult task in baseball at any level of the game. Edwin Encarnacion was the last MLB player to hit two home runs in a single inning. The last person to hit two grand slams in a game was Josh Willingham in 2009.

Fernando Tatis is the only player in MLB history to hit two grand slams in a single inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.