Flores leads 3 in double figures, NJIT rides big FT edge for 71-43 win over D-III CCNY

Chris Flores scored 14 points Saturday as New Jersey Institute of Technology coasted to a 71-43 victory over City College of New York.

NJIT (6-5) raced to a 32-18 halftime lead and was never threatened by Division III CCNY (4-7). Ky Howard (13 points) and Mitch Farrell (12) also scored in double figures for the Highlanders of the Great West Conference, who easily outshot the Beavers.

NJIT shot 38.2 percent from the floor (21 of 55), and CCNY was just 16 for 58 from the field (27.6 percent). The Beavers made only 2 of 13 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc (15.4 percent).

The Highlanders had a huge advantage at the foul line, going 25 for 39. CCNY was 9 for 15 at the stripe. The Beavers were whistled for 29 fouls to just 13 for NJIT.

Brandon Reeves led CCNY with 14 points and Anthony Lewis added 12.