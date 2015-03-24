Flames rally late, beat Avs in OT

Calgary, AB (SportsNetwork.com) - Sean Monahan scored 1:47 into overtime to lift the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Calgary's Dennis Wideman scored his second goal of the game with 1:17 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

Monahan won it when he collected his own rebound and fired it past Colorado goaltender Semyon Varlamov. Varlamov, who returned after missing six games with a groin injury, thought the puck was covered after denying Monahan's initial bid from the slot.

"I have to give them credit. Calgary put traffic in front of the net, and it was a great shot. It was a tough play for our goalie," said Colorado head coach Patrick Roy.

Kris Russell collected three assists for the Flames, but was undressed on a glittering goal by Alex Tanguay that gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead with 5:46 left in the third.

Karri Ramo won his sixth consecutive start with a 26-save effort.

The win was the 400th in the career of Calgary head coach Bob Hartley, who guided the Avalanche to a 2001 Stanley Cup title.

"Tonight we saw another great moment in our season. No quitting," Hartley said.

Varlamov stopped 21 shots in his first action since Nov. 15.

Following a scoreless opening period, the Flames took a 1-0 lead on a power- play goal by Wideman. Johnny Gaudreau skated through Ryan O'Reilly and Erik Johnson and played the puck off the boards to himself. Wideman drove the net and knocked in Gaudreau's pass at 2:20.

The Avalanche appeared to answer on a man advantage at 3:49, but Daniel Briere was ruled to have used his left hand to bat the puck into the net following a lengthy video review.

Matt Duchene and Nick Holden scored 58 seconds apart later in the second to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.

Duchene buried a feed from O'Reilly on a 2-on-1 break at 13:23, then Holden had a pass from Zach Redmond deflect in off his right skate while he was at the front of the net at 14:21.

Calgary tied it 1:14 into the third when Curtis Glencross buried a one-timer from the slot off a Colorado turnover.

Game Notes

Ramo played in his 100th career NHL game ... The Flames have won four of the last six meetings.