Flames hope to continue home mastery of Coyotes

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Calgary Flames seek to extend their recent home dominance of Arizona on Tuesday night as they square off against the Flames for a second straight game.

The Flames have been idle since a 3-0 road victory over the Coyotes on Saturday as Karri Ramo made 26 saves to record his second straight road shutout.

Ramo, who blanked San Jose three days earlier, made 15 saves in the second period and stretched his scoreless streak to 129 minutes and 34 seconds.

"(Ramo) is in his zone," Calgary head coach Bob Hartley said. "Usually the best goalie will help his team win the game."

T.J. Brodie scored the eventual game-winner 4:34 into the second period, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jiri Hudler added insurance tallies for the Flames in the third period.

Hudler also had two assists and has a goal in four straight games, helping the Flames win for the sixth time in their last eight.

Calgary has won seven of its last 11 versus Arizona, taking six in a row at home in the series.

Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves on 29 shots in Arizona's third straight loss, but the Coyotes were able to snap that slide on Monday night with a 5-2 decision over the Edmonton Oilers as Tobias Rieder scored a pair of short-handed goals.

Edmonton started the second period with 1:49 of power-play time due to a Shane Doan roughing penalty, but it was Arizona that took advantage of it to spark a four-goal middle stanza.

Rieder stripped an opposing player of the puck in the neutral zone and embarked on a breakaway before tying the game just 36 seconds into the second.

It was the rookie forward again 58 seconds later. He received a stretch pass from Martin Hanzal, eluded a sliding defender and finished the play with a wrist shot to give Edmonton the lead.

Rieder became the first rookie and just second player in franchise history to score two short-handed goals in one game. Keith Tkachuk also did it on April 7, 1995.

Martin Erat and Oliver Ekman-Larsson both scored, Mikkel Boedker had a goal and an assist and Mike Smith made 25 saves for the Coyotes.

"We played a really solid road game against a team that's just as urgent, if not more, than we are," Smith said after snapping his personal 0-5-2 drought. "A great effort by our team."

Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy left the game with an upper-body injury.