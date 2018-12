Buffalo, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The Calgary Flames have activated forward Joe Colborne off injured reserve.

Colborne has missed 18 games because of a wrist injury. He last played on Oct. 28 and has eight assists in 11 games entering Thursday's contest against Buffalo.

The Flames assigned forward Michael Ferland to Adirondack of the American Hockey League to open a roster spot. Ferland has one assist in 10 games for Calgary this season.