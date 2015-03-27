Fla. police release 911 call in Chad Johnson case

A neighbor calmly talked to a 911 dispatcher while reality TV star Evelyn Lozada sat bleeding from the head following a domestic incident with her husband, former Miami Dolphin wide receiver Chad Johnson.

In the tape released by Davie police Monday night, the neighbor says the Saturday night altercation involves a "high profile person." He repeatedly urges police not to make a big scene when coming into the South Florida neighborhood.

During the call, the neighbor tells Lozada to wipe the blood from an open wound on her head. Lozada can be heard in the background saying Johnson headbutted her. The neighbor tells the dispatcher the woman will likely need stitches.

Johnson was arrested and bonded out Sunday morning. He was cut from the Dolphins later that day.