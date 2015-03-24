Fiorentina's Valero banned four matches

Florence, Italy (SportsNetwork.com) - Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero has been hit with a four-match ban stemming from a red card he received in Monday's Serie A game at Parma.

Valero was sent off during the 2-2 draw for pushing Gianni Munari, but it was his shove of the referee on his way off the pitch that resulted in the additional suspension.

The Spanish midfielder will miss Fiorentina's match against Lazio on Sunday as well as the club's league games at Juventus, against Chievo and at Napoli.