FINALS WATCH: Kentucky planning celebration at Rupp Arena regardless of title game outcome

There will be a celebration of Kentucky on Tuesday, win or lose.

Of course, Big Blue Nation is expecting a win.

The school's athletic department announced that there will be a public celebration of the season at Rupp Arena on Tuesday. The team is scheduled to return from the Dallas Metroplex at about 2 p.m. local time, and the party will begin when the players and coaches arrive at the arena.

Fans can begin lining up for free tickets to the event immediately after the Wildcats' game against Connecticut on Monday night. There is a limit of four tickets per person. All seats are reserved, though there will be a special student section.

No word yet if Ashley Judd will be in attendance.

— Dave Skretta, http://www.twitter.com/apdaveskretta

During the NASCAR telecast Monday, there was a whole lot of talk about basketball.

Fox announcers Darrell Waltrip and Mike Joy went back and forth throughout the 500-mile race, arguing about who was going to win Monday night's national championship game between Connecticut and Kentucky.

Joy grew up in Connecticut and Waltrip is from Kentucky, and they were both sure the school from their state would win the game.

The Sprint Cup race took place at Texas Motor Speedway, about 30 miles away from AT&T Stadium, the site of the national title game. The race was rained out Sunday and moved to Monday.

Joy got the last word, predicting that Joey Logano's win was a good omen for the Huskies. Logano is from Middletown, Conn.

