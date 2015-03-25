Finals now a mere victory away for the Heat, while Pacers hoping home-court edge forces Game 7

next Image 1 of 2

For the Miami Heat, it's a chance to go to the NBA Finals.

For the Indiana Pacers, it's a chance to show if they're any closer to unseating the Heat atop the Eastern Conference.

The East finals could end on Saturday night, if the Heat find a way to go into Indianapolis and win Game 6 against the Pacers. That's what happened in their second-round series last year, when the teams split the first four games, Miami won Game 5 at home and then went on the road to close out Indiana.

Pacers star Paul George says Game 6 will determine how much his team has grown. Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Heat want their next home game to be Game 1 of the finals, not Game 7 with Indiana.