Last Update September 12, 2015

Finals now a mere victory away for the Heat, while Pacers hoping home-court edge forces Game 7

By | Associated Press
    Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) drives between Indiana Pacers guard D.J. Augustin (14) and forward Paul George (24) during the second half of Game 5 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, May 30, 2013, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (The Associated Press)

    Indiana Pacers forward David West (21) and center Roy Hibbert (55) react to a call during the second half of Game 5 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Thursday, May 30, 2013, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (The Associated Press)

MIAMI – For the Miami Heat, it's a chance to go to the NBA Finals.

For the Indiana Pacers, it's a chance to show if they're any closer to unseating the Heat atop the Eastern Conference.

The East finals could end on Saturday night, if the Heat find a way to go into Indianapolis and win Game 6 against the Pacers. That's what happened in their second-round series last year, when the teams split the first four games, Miami won Game 5 at home and then went on the road to close out Indiana.

Pacers star Paul George says Game 6 will determine how much his team has grown. Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Heat want their next home game to be Game 1 of the finals, not Game 7 with Indiana.