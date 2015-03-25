Final decision on whether BC-Army and Air Force-Navy games will be played expected Thursday

Boston College athletic director Brad Bates says a decision about whether the Eagles' football game against Army will be played this weekend is expected by Thursday at noon.

Army's trip to Boston College and Air Force's game at Navy on Saturday are in jeopardy because of the partial government shutdown.

The Defense Department temporarily suspended sports competition at the service academies Tuesday as a result of the budget impasse in Congress.

Bates says BC has offered financial assistance to Army for travel to the game, but officials at the U.S. Military Academy have told BC that "this is not solely a financial decision."