Figure skaters Domnina and Shabalin take gold in ice dance

TALLINN (Reuters) - Russia's Oksana Domnina and Maxim Shabalin showed their passionate side to win the ice dance gold at the European figure skating championships on Friday.

The world champions' total of 199.25 points beat Federica Faiella and Massimo Scali's 195.86 although the Italians' emotional free dance was rated higher by the judges. Russia's Jana Khokhlova and Sergei Novitski took the bronze with 189.67.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris)