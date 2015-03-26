FIFA VP advises Asia to get on with business

FIFA vice president Prince Ali Al Hussein says the Asian Football Confederation must get on with business despite uncertainty over the reign of banned president Mohammed bin Hammam.

Prince Ali, a member of the AFC's executive committee, said he was happy with a meeting of the regional body Friday that resulted in calls by top officials for unity in the wake of a life ban on bin Hammam amid allegations of bribery in the FIFA presidential election.

The AFC committee decided there was no need for an immediate extraordinary congress or election to replace bin Hammam, who denies the bribery charges and is appealing his life ban to FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.