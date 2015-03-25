FIFA reminds Qatar FA to curb banned bin Hammam's lobbying in Asian soccer elections

FIFA says Mohamed bin Hammam may have breached his life ban by lobbying in elections to replace him as Asia's top soccer official.

FIFA responded to complaints by Kuwaiti officials, who published a letter dated Tuesday reminding the Qatar Football Association of the terms of bin Hammam's expulsion.

FIFA deputy secretary general Markus Kattner says the ban "specifically prohibits any member or employee of the football family" from contacting bin Hammam.

Bin Hammam has reportedly campaigned for Asian Football Confederation presidential candidates Yousuf al-Serkal of the United Arab Emirates and Worawi Makudi of Thailand, and for Hassan Al Thawadi of Qatar to join the FIFA executive committee.

They are being challenged in both elections by Kuwaiti-backed Sheik Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain.