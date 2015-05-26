Expand / Collapse search
FIFA president Blatter plans visit US in June 2016, rejects talk he is avoiding FBI probe

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo FIFA President Joseph Blatter speaks to journalists following the FIFA Executive Committee meeting in Zurich, Switzerland. Blatter told Tuesday's May 12, 2015 edition of free Swiss daily 20 Minutes that his presidency benefited from a boom in soccer's finances and development fueled by television rights deals. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)

ZURICH – FIFA President Sepp Blatter says he plans to visit the United States in June 2016, dismissing suggestions he is avoiding the country because of a reported FBI probe.

Blatter says "everybody knows that in the U.S. there is an investigation," implicating former FIFA executive committee members Jack Warner and Chuck Blazer in financial corruption.

The FIFA president says it involves "former people (that) have been in my government but it is nothing against me."

Blatter visited the U.S. in May 2011, and an ESPN documentary this week said he has purposely stayed away since.

Blatter says if American authorities "want to speak with me there are the international relationships" to help make it happen.

He says he will visit the U.S. when it hosts the Copa America next year.