Fever reveal moment Caitlin Clark won WNBA Rookie of the Year: 'The best is yet to come'

The writing was on the wall, but when Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark got the call that she was the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, her teammates instantly celebrated with her in a moment the team will never forget.

Clark being named Rookie of the Year was made official on Thursday after her stellar inaugural campaign in the W, but she learned of the prestigious award coming her way after commissioner Kathy Engelbert called Fever head coach Christie Sides during a practice before a playoff game against the Connecticut Sun.

"We have somebody that wants to say a couple things really quick," Sides told the Fever during practice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Hi, Coach Sides, this is WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert. Do we have the team all together?" Engelbert replied. "All right, I know you guys are in Connecticut. Good luck in tomorrow’s playoff game and is Caitlin Clark in the room?"

That's when Engelbert gave Clark, and the rest of the team, praise before saying what everyone knew was coming on the call.

"Caitlin, it feels like yesterday when I called your name to the stage as the number one pick in this year’s draft," Engelbert explained. "You held the Indiana Fever jersey for the first time and what a record-breaking season for you and the entire team full of outstanding performances. I know all of you had hard work and dedication, and it’s paid off with your playoffs, etc. I know the best is yet to come.

CAITLIN CLARK OFFICIALLY NAMED WNBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AFTER HISTORIC SEASON

"So, congratulations, Caitlin. You are the 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year!"

Clark tried to keep a straight face throughout the call, while only replying "facts" when Engelbert said, "I know the best is yet to come."

But, when she said Clark was the WNBA Rookie of the Year, the number one pick was mobbed by her teammates, who all jumped up and down in elation.

After a storied career at Iowa, which led to breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record for both men and women's basketball, Clark shined in her rookie season with 19.2 points per game and 8.4 assists, which led the WNBA.

She set numerous records over the season, including the most points and three-pointers by a rookie in league history, while becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double. Clark had 334 assists, which was not only the most by any rookie in league history, but the most by any player in a single season.

When the votes were tallied, Clark had 66 of 67 first-place votes for Rookie of the Year, while Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who was speculated as giving Clark the most competition for the award, received one first-place vote.

Unfortunately for Clark and the Fever, their season came to an end during that playoff series with the Sun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But there is more than enough for Clark and the Fever to build on after this season that will live in the record books, as her WNBA career is off to a fast start with some serious hardware to put in the trophy case now.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.