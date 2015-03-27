Ferrari to launch car on Jan 28, FOTA sees changes

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (Reuters) - Ferrari will launch their 2011 Formula One car on January 28 at their Maranello base, team principal Stefano Domenicali said on Wednesday.

"The car we see at the launch won't be the one we'll see at the first race in Bahrain, we'll see different things," Domenicali told a news conference.

The Italian also announced he was no longer vice-president of the Formula One Teams Association (FOTA) and a new deputy will be appointed soon. McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh remains president.

