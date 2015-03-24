Fernandez strikes out 14 Braves in Marlins win

Atlanta, GA (SportsNetwork.com) - Jose Fernandez tied a career-high with 14 strikeouts to help the Miami Marlins edge the Atlanta Braves, 1-0, in the second of three from Turner Field.

Fernandez (3-1) gave up just three hits without a walk over eight innings while Casey McGehee drove in the lone run for the Marlins, who have won four of five.

"My breaking ball was horrible in the bullpen tonight," said Fernandez. "Hopefully it gets better because that's the only thing you can hope for. My team has confidence in me and that helps a lot."

Alex Wood (2-3) gave up just one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts over eight innings to take the hard-luck loss for the Braves, who had won three of four coming in.

"He threw a hell of a game, made pitches, had everything going," said Atlanta shortstop Andrelton Simmons about Fernandez. "Elevated when he needed to. Threw that breaking ball when he needed to. He mixed it up really good and got the victory."

The only run in this game came in the fourth inning when Giancarlo Stanton doubled with one out and McGehee followed with a single to center for a 1-0 lead.

Fernandez faced the minimum through the first three innings and left a man stranded on second in the fourth.

He was again flawless through the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but ran into trouble in the eighth, putting two men on base with two outs. He kept the shutout intact, however, getting Ryan Doumit to ground out back to the mound.

Steve Cishek pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Game Notes

Fernandez improved to 2-1 in three games against Atlanta in his career ... Aaron Harang pitches for Atlanta in the finale on Wednesday, while Nathan Eovaldi toes the rubber for Miami.