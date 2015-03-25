Ferentz optimistic about Iowa's recruiting class despite so-so rankings

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz never pays much attention to recruiting rankings.

That's a trait that could serve him well this week. The Hawkeyes announced their latest class on Wednesday, a group that recruiting services have rated near the bottom of the Big Ten.

The 21-player class is ranked 52nd nationally by both Rivals.com and Scout.com. Rivals has the class slotted eighth in the 12-school league while Scout ranks it 10th.

Those aren't the kind of numbers likely to entice a fan base that watched Iowa finished last season with six straight losses and a 4-8 record. But coach Kirk Ferentz said he couldn't tell much difference between this year's class and last year's — which was ranked in the top half of the Big Ten.