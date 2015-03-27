Feliz tries to follow up gem in Minnesota

Neftali Feliz tries to follow up his impressive first major league start with another strong showing this afternoon, as the Rangers aim to complete their first series sweep in Minnesota since 1999.

The last time the Rangers took at least all three games in Minneapolis was April 22-25, 1999.

So far, Texas' starters have looked outstanding with a 6-0 mark in nine games. It's the first time Texas starters have won the first six decisions since 1996 (7-0).

Included in that mix is Feliz, who threw seven shutout innings to earn a victory against the Mariners on Tuesday. The closer-turned-starter allowed only four hits and a pair of walks while fanning four in a 1-0 victory.

On the other side today will be Liam Hendriks, who is set for his first start of the year and fifth of his career. The Australian, who was scratched from his initial start of the year due to food poisoning, is trying for his first major league victory.

Though with Jason Marquis set to return to the club soon, Hendriks could be pitching for a spot in the rotation this afternoon.

On Saturday,Adrian Beltre went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI, as the Rangers posted a 6-2 victory. Yu Darvish made his first major league road start and the most impressive part about the outing was his ability to limit the damage. Texas' prized acquisition gave up nine hits, issued four walks and hit another batter yet allowed only one earned run in 5 2/3 innings.

Josh Hamilton clubbed a solo homer, doubled twice and scored three runs for the Rangers. Nelson Cruz and Brandon Snyder also had three hits and scored a run.

"Any win is huge," Snyder said. "One of the big things in this clubhouse is that nothing is taken for granted."

Denard Span collected three hits and knocked in a run for Minnesota, which finished 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 15 men on base.

Nick Blackburn started for the Twins and surrendered two runs on seven hits before leaving in the sixth inning with a right posterior shoulder strain.

Minnesota was 5-3 against the Rangers last season.

On this the 65th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier Major League Baseball is commemorating this special occasion by having all players and on-field personnel once again wear the Hall of Famer's No. 42, as well as other pregame festivities.