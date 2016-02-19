Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published
Last Update April 28, 2016

Felix Hernandez showed up to spring training with a new hairstyle

By Danny Farris | FoxSports
Apr 27, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) exchanges words with the Texas Rangers fans during the eighth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 27, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) exchanges words with the Texas Rangers fans during the eighth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It's 2016. New year, new me.

Players are reporting to spring training this week in the best shape of their lives and, in the case of Felix Hernandez, the best look of their lives.

Hernandez showed up to the Seattle Mariners complex today sporting an all new hairstyle:

The 29-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over his 11-year career, posting a career ERA of 3.11. 2015, however, wasn't up to his standards as he held a 3.53 ERA, off from his 2.14 ERA in 2014.

If the term "look good, feel good, play good" has any weight to it, though, he'll likely have a better season in 2016. It's science.