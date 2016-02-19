Felix Hernandez showed up to spring training with a new hairstyle

It's 2016. New year, new me.

Players are reporting to spring training this week in the best shape of their lives and, in the case of Felix Hernandez, the best look of their lives.

Hernandez showed up to the Seattle Mariners complex today sporting an all new hairstyle:

The 29-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over his 11-year career, posting a career ERA of 3.11. 2015, however, wasn't up to his standards as he held a 3.53 ERA, off from his 2.14 ERA in 2014.

If the term "look good, feel good, play good" has any weight to it, though, he'll likely have a better season in 2016. It's science.