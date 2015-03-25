Feisty veteran safety being asked to lead Titans' defense back to hard-hitting, stingy play

Bernard Pollard remembers the moment well.

Tennessee and Chris Johnson were running all over his Kansas City Chiefs in October 2008, and he finally had it with Titans right tackle David Stewart. So both men put up their fists, ready to start swinging away. A photographer caught them in that moment, and Stewart put a copy of the photo in his locker as a keepsake of the near brawl.

When Pollard joined the Titans this year, Stewart went to his new teammate, photo in hand, for an autograph.

As Stewart says, it's always good to have a guy like Pollard around.

The Titans, who signed the feisty veteran to a one-year deal, certainly are counting on Pollard to help lead a defense bouncing back from a horrible season.