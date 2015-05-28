Federer, Wawrinka start French Open with easy wins

Paris, France (SportsNetwork.com) - Swiss stars Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka were easy winners on the first day of play at the 2015 French Open.

Federer, the 2009 champion and this year's second seed, cruised to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Colombia's Alejandro Falla, while the eighth-seeded Wawrinka had little trouble in a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 romp over Marsel Ilhan of Turkey.

Other early men's winners on a limited schedule Sunday included Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber and Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic.

Bautista Agut, seeded 19th, eased past Germany's Florian Mayer, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3, while the 22nd-seeded Kohlschreiber dropped just three games in a rout of Japan's Go Soeda. Rosol also won in straight sets against Sweden's Elias Ymer and Damir Dzumhur advanced when Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny was forced to retire after two sets.

Japan's Kei Nishikori and crowd favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France are among the men scheduled for later action Sunday.