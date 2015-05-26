Federer breezes into Brisbane semifinals, advances with Nishikori, Raonic and Dimitrov

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Roger Federer saw what a trio of next generation Grand Slam contenders had to offer Friday, then put on a show of his own to dispose of Australian wild card James Duckworth in 39 minutes and advance to the Brisbane International semifinals.

Top-seeded Federer dropped only six points in a 16-minute first set, and won 6-0, 6-1 without really breaking a sweat against No. 125-ranked Duckworth — a vast contrast to his rusty, three-set opening win over John Millman the previous night.

Duckworth barely featured, and didn't register any winners.

"I had a great start to the match. Calmed the nerves," Federer said. "It was a bit tense yesterday. Today, I was serving well, returning well, playing aggressive."

He'll next meet No. 4-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who advanced 6-3, 6-4 over Martin Klizan of Slovakia. Federer and Dimitrov are often compared for their styles, particularly the single-handed backhand, and they're both anticipating a great match.

"I'm always excited when I get to play a match like that against a player like that," said Dimitrov, who has lost both of his previous matches against the 17-time major winner. "I have quite a bit of experience behind me now. I've learned from each match that I've played against him. I like my odds."

No. 2-seeded Kei Nishikori and No. 3 Milos Raonic will meet in the other semifinal after beating Australians.

Nishikori breezed past Bernard Tomic 6-0, 6-4, while Raonic had more of a struggle against big-serving Sam Groth, winning 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Groth got the only break of serve, in the second set, and had more winners and more aces — 22 against 15 — than Raonic, who is rarely outperformed in that area.

Raonic said he got sidetracked thinking about how to combat the Groth serve.

Nishikori, Raonic and Dimitrov have yet to win a major title, but they're widely considered the new wave of future champs. They're all playing their first tournaments of the season in Brisbane, getting primed for the Australian Open beginning on Jan. 19.

Ana Ivanovic reached the women's final with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Varvara Lepchenko, but had some wobbles for the second time in as many rounds after leading 5-1 in the second set and needing seven match points before she finally finished it off on her serve.

"I knew she was going to go for it because she had her back against the wall and she was going to go big," Ivanovic said. "I was really happy to stay calm and save break point and then win that (last) game."

Poland advanced to the Hopman Cup final in Perth by clinching a point against defending champion France, setting up a final against the United States.

Alize Cornet beat Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to give France the lead, but Poland, needing only one point to secure top place in the group, clinched a final spot when Jerzy Janowicz beat Benoit Paire 6-4, 7-6 (6).

At the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki beat Barbora Zhalavova Strycova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a 2-hour, 35-minute match to reach the final in her first tournament of a season for the first time.

Wozniacki converted only three of 18 break points, and had to save two break points while serving for the match.

She will play Venus Williams, who brushed past American compatriot Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-3. Williams also reached the final last year, losing in three sets to Ivanovic.

____

AP Sports Writer Steve McMorran in New Zealand contributed.