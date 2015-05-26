Federer beats Djokovic in Dubai final

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (SportsNetwork.com) - Roger Federer posted a 6-3, 7-5 victory over top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The second-seeded Swiss star won the tournament for the second straight year and seventh time overall.

After fighting off two set points to level the second set at 5-5, Federer broke Djokovic's serve in the next game and then saved a break point to capture his 84th career title and second of 2015. He also won the season- opening event in Brisbane.

"I think the first set belonged to me; whereas the second set belonged to him more," Federer said. "He created many more opportunities. I struggled to get into his service games more frequently. It seemed like the moment I wasn't serving great he created chances for himself and put a lot of pressure on me."

The 33-year-old Federer swatted 12 aces and saved all seven break points he faced while improving to 20-17 lifetime against Djokovic.

Djokovic, 27, lost for the first time in five Dubai finals.

"I thought it was a good match," Djokovic said. "I thought there wasn't much difference, a few points decided a winner."

Federer or Djokovic have won the Dubai title 11 of the last 13 years.