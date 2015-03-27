Fed Cup: Belgium, Czechs tied at 1-1 in semifinal

The Czech Republic and Belgium are tied at 1-1 going into Sunday's final day of the Fed Cup World Group semifinal.

Czech player Petra Kvitova defeated Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the opening match. Yanina Wickmayer pulled the host nation into a tie with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Barbora Zahlavova Strycova.

The reverse singles and doubles are scheduled for Sunday.

Belgium is playing without Kim Clijsters, who injured her ankle at a wedding last week.

The winner of the match will play either Russia or Italy in the final on Nov. 5-6. Russia leads Italy 2-0.