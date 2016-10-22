FCS Top 25: No. 5 Citadel wins in OT

(STATS) - The Citadel's ability to deliver in the clutch is why it is off to the best start in school history.

The No. 5 Bulldogs delivered again on Saturday, edging Wofford 24-21 in overtime to push its record to 7-0.

The Citadel and top-ranked Sam Houston State are the only unbeaten teams in the FCS.

Cody Clark's 21-yard field goal in overtime gave The Citadel the lead before Ben Roberts recovered Wofford running back William Gay's fumble on the Terriers' possession. It was Wofford's fourth turnover.

First-year coach Brent Thompson's squad, which leads the SoCon with a 5-0 conference record, has won five games by eight points or less.

In a matchup of two triple option offenses, The Citadel was held to 190 rushing yards, just under half of its FCS-leading average. Fullback Tyler Renew led the Bulldogs with 84 yards on 23 carries, and Reggie Williams and Dominique Allen both rushed for touchdowns.

The Citadel tied the game 21-21 on K.D. Williams' 13-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs entered the game tied with their 1992 squad for the best start in school history. The '92 squad ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Wofford gained 299 rushing yards, led by Lorenzo Long's 103 yards.

Saturday, Oct. 22

All Times ET

No. 11 Chattanooga (7-1, 5-1 Southern) 30, VMI (3-4, 1-3) 13

Chattanooga didn't have standout running back Derrick Craine, but Richarde Bagley picked up the slack with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Quarterback Alejandro Bennifield had both a touchdown pass and run.

No. 14 North Carolina A&T (6-1, 4-0 MEAC) 34, Howard (1-7, 1-4) 7

Tarik Cohen rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown and became the 10th player in FCS history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in four different seasons. He raised his career rushing total to a MEAC-record 5,054 yards.

Quarterback Lamar Raynard threw for three touchdowns, including two to Denzel Keyes.

Murray State (2-5, 2-2 OVC) 40, No. 15 Eastern Illinois (5-3, 3-2) 38

Eastern Illinois committed six turnovers in a surprising home loss. Murray State's Connor Mitchell was 6-for-6 on field goal attempts, and quarterback KD Humphries had 330 yards of total offense and a touchdown pass.

Devin Church led EIU with 213 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

No. 17 Coastal Carolina (5-2) 33, Central Connecticut State (1-6) 25

Linebacker Alex Scearce scored on an interception return and fumble recovery to spark Coastal Carolina, which played without injured running back De'Angelo Henderson. Tyler Keane threw for two touchdowns.

No. 24 Stony Brook (5-2, 4-0 CAA) 28, Delaware (2-5, 0-4) 3

Stacy Bedell rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Stony Brook moved into a first-place tie in CAA Football with idle James Madison. The Seawolves have not allowed a touchdown in 10 quarters.

No. 3 Eastern Washington (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana State (2-5, 0-4), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Jacksonville State (5-1, 2-0 OVC) at Eastern Kentucky (2-4, 1-2), 3 p.m.

No. 22 Grambling State (4-1, 3-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State (0-7, 0-5), 3 p.m.

No. 13 Youngstown State (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley) at No. 7 South Dakota State (4-2, 3-0), 3 p.m.

No. 6 Richmond (6-1, 3-1 CAA) at Elon (2-4, 1-2), 3:30 p.m.

No. 1 Sam Houston State (6-0, 5-0 Southland) at Nicholls (3-3, 3-1), 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Albany (4-2, 1-2 CAA) at No. 16 Villanova (5-2, 3-1), 3:30 p.m.

No. 19 North Dakota (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State (2-4, 1-2), 4:35 p.m.

Presbyterian (2-4, 1-1 Big South) at No. 9 Charleston Southern (3-2, 1-0), 6 p.m.

Lamar (3-3, 3-1 Southland) at No. 20 Central Arkansas (5-1, 4-0), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Montana (5-1, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona (3-4, 2-2), 7 p.m.

Western Carolina (1-5, 0-4 Southern) at No. 21 Samford (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.

No. 4 North Dakota State (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley) at No. 12 Western Illinois (5-1, 2-1), 7 p.m.

No. 25 Tennessee State (5-1) at Vanderbilt (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

UC Davis (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) at No. 17 Cal Poly (4-2, 2-1), 9:05 p.m.