Dr. Fauci, Stephen Curry discuss sports' return after coronavirus outbreak

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease who is helping spearhead the White House Coronavirus Task Force, discussed the outbreak in an interview on Instagram Live Thursday.

Curry asked his own questions along with some from fans, attempting to separate fact from fiction about the coronavirus.

The NBA champion sharpshooter asked at least one question on any sports fan’s mind: When does he believe sporting events and large gatherings could continue? The NBA was shut down after one player contracted the coronavirus.

“What you need to see is the trajectory curve starting to come down,” Fauci told Curry, adding that China and South Korea are on the other end of the curve while certain places in Europe have yet to peak.

“We can start thinking about some degree of normality when the country as a whole has turned that corner and starts going down, so you can pinpoint cases instead of getting overwhelmed like New York City,” Fauci said.

Curry asked whether extreme restrictions, like shelter-in-place orders or heavy social distancing, were overreactions.

Fauci was clear: “This is serious business, we are not overreacting.”

The two spent 20 minutes talking about the virus. About 50,000 people watched the interview, with President Barack Obama and singer Justin Bieber chiming in.

As of Thursday afternoon, worldwide coronavirus cases topped 500,000. New York state had the most cases in the nation with at least 33,000 confirmed cases and at least 360 deaths.