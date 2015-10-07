Fantasy Football DST Rankings - Week 5

The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish their weekly fantasy football rankings every Wednesday afternoon and Friday / Saturday around Midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week's matchup and not a rest of the season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis. Note: in cases of wait-and-see injury news each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.

Can't wait for the rankings? Follow us on Twitter and fire away!

Player Bye Week Opponent Fowler Meyer Halpin DJFoster Avg 1. Stephen Gostkowski (NE - K) 4 @Dal 1 2 1 2 1.5 2. Justin Tucker (Bal - K) 9 Cle 2 1 3 1 1.8 3. Brandon McManus (Den - K) 7 @Oak 4 3 8 6 5.3 4. Matt Bryant (Atl - K) 10 Was 6 11 2 4 5.8 5. Steven Hauschka (Sea - K) 9 @Cin 3 5 9 7 6.0 6. Mason Crosby (GB - K) 7 StL 9 6 6 3 6.0 7. Josh Brown (NYG - K) 11 SF 5 14 5 5 7.3 8. Adam Vinatieri (Ind - K) 10 @Hou 8 8 4 9 7.3 9. Dan Bailey (Dal - K) 6 NE 7 4 13 17 10.3 10. Cairo Santos (KC - K) 9 Chi 21 7 7 8 10.8 11. Chandler Catanzaro (Ari - K) 9 @Det 11 13 10 11 11.3 12. Robbie Gould (Chi - K) 7 @KC 13 10 14 10 11.8 13. Josh Lambo (SD - K) 10 Pit 15 9 11 13 12.0 14. Dan Carpenter (Buf - K) 8 @Ten 16 12 18 14 15.0 15. Sebastian Janikowski (Oak - K) 6 Den 18 17 17 20 18.0 16. Zach Hocker (NO - K) 11 @Phi 17 19 22 15 18.3 17. Caleb Sturgis (Phi - K) 8 NO 12 28 12 22 18.5 18. Mike Nugent (Cin - K) 7 Sea 14 27 16 18 18.8 19. Nick Novak (Hou - K) 9 Ind 22 16 25 16 19.8 20. Chris Boswell (Pit - K) 11 @SD 25 18 15 21 19.8 21. Matt Prater (Det - K) 9 Ari 19 26 23 12 20.0 22. Greg Zuerlein (StL - K) 6 @GB 10 24 20 27 20.3 23. Connor Barth (TB - K) 6 Jac 24 23 19 19 21.3 24. Phil Dawson (SF - K) 10 @NYG 23 15 28 23 22.3 25. Ryan Succop (Ten - K) 4 Buf 27 20 21 24 23.0 26. Travis Coons (Cle - K) 11 @Bal 20 25 24 25 23.5 27. Jason Myers (Jac - K) 8 @TB 28 21 26 26 25.3 28. Dustin Hopkins (Was - K) 8 @Atl 26 22 27 28 25.8