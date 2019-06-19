Fan snags foul ball off bat of Angels' Shohei Ohtani, gives it to Ohtani fan

It’s been said that when you go to the ballpark you often see something you’ve never seen before.

One such moment occurred during Tuesday night’s MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

A young fan snagged a foul ball off the bat of Angels star Shohei Ohtani – and then gave the souvenir to another fan who was wearing an Ohtani jersey.

The recipient – and some fans in the surrounding seats – seemed surprised by the gesture, which was caught on video.

The moment of sportsmanship was a bright spot for the home crowd as the visiting Angels defeated the Blue Jays 3-1.