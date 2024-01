Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

It is common to see folding tables get broken by fans jumping off their cars and snowbanks at Buffalo Bills tailgates.

However, that tradition went awry on Sunday ahead of the AFC Divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, when one fan tried to do it with the table on fire.

It backfired immediately (no pun intended).

The fan, wearing a Detroit Lions sweatshirt, had a friend flip him off a truck bed onto the folding table, which had been lit with a small flame.

When the fan smashed into the table, it broke right down the middle, as is the goal every time someone participates in the act.

However, when the fan stood up, the fire continued to burn on his pants and the lower part of his back. He quickly tried to pat it out until collapsing to the ground, where there was still solid snow on the ground.

Another fan jumped on him, as they both kept patting him to put out the flames.

The fire looked to be started with lighter fluid, which was the likely cause behind why the fan saw the fire still going once he got up.

As far as the football game went, the Lions were successful in getting to the NFC Championship Game, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, at home. If the fan who caught on fire was indeed a Lions fan, he was likely very happy with how his Sunday went prior to this incident, no matter how the Bills-Chiefs game turned out.

Buffalo fans, though, were in shambles after kicker Tyler Bass shanked a would-be-game-tying 44-yard field goal wide right with less than two minutes to play. The Chiefs went to their sixth straight AFC Championship with a 27-24 victory after running the clock out.

Bills fans have one of the best tailgating venues in the country, but their recent playoff trips have ended in heartbreak despite the talent quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the roster have.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a perfect 3-0 against Allen in the playoffs.

So, there are no more Bills tailgates until later this year when the 2024 season gets underway.