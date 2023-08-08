Fan goes heels-over-head in chase for foul ball at Mets game

It's every baseball fan's dream to catch a foul ball at a game, and some will do whatever it takes to get one.

Well, one fan at Monday night's New York Mets game made sure the two-hour rain delay was going to be worthwhile.

The Mets were facing the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field when rain halted play for over two hours.

With many seats now empty, it left the few fans remaining with better odds to snap a souvenir.

In the bottom of the seventh innings, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor laced a line drive into the seats on the first base side, and a few fans were on the lookout, but had no luck.

Two male fans were in search mode but couldn't find anything. That's when a female fan sprinted from out of nowhere and flipped over a row of seats in order to secure the ball.

When she dove, a fan in a Lindor shirt tried to snag it, and another fan walked over another row of seats, but it was too late.

The lucky fan let out a celebratory fist pump before running back to her seat.

Surprisingly, one of the fans wasn't notorious ballhawk Zach Hample, who claims to have secured over 10,000 baseballs at professional ballparks, from batting practice to warmups to foul balls to home runs. He famously caught Alex Rodriguez's 3,000th hit, a home run in 2015, that turned into a $150,000 donation to his charity.

Hample, a New York native, has owned season ticket packages for both the Mets and New York Yankees in efforts to secure balls during each trip at the ballpark.

Those Met fans who stayed in the ballpark also were treated to an 11-2 victory for the Amazins that snapped their six-game losing streak.