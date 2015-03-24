Falcons to face Dolphins seeking clarity in race between Yates, Renfree as Ryan's backup

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for clarity in the competition to determine quarterback Matt Ryan's backup in Friday night's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins may not have the opportunity to learn more about their top contenders to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill.

Miami backups Matt Moore and Pat Devlin have been hurt in training camp, so coach Joe Philbin may give substantial playing time to Seth Lobato and Brock Jensen, who are perceived to have little chance to make the roster.

The Falcons acquired T.J. Yates from Houston in June. Coach Mike Smith says Yates and Sean Renfree are in a tight race for the No. 2 job. Rookie Jeff Matthews of Cornell is the longshot in the competition.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Charles Odum on Twitter: http://twitter.com/CharlesOdum