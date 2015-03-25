Falcons term Abraham questionable for NFC Championship

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Abraham was on the practice field for a third straight day on Friday, though the team has still listed him as questionable on the final injury report for this weekend's NFC Championship Game matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Abraham left last Sunday's victory over Seattle in the Divisional Round during the second quarter after aggravating an existing left ankle injury. Head coach Mike Smith said after the game that the veteran pass rusher was held out for precautionary reasons, however, and Abraham has been a limited practice participant all throughout this past week.

The 13-year-veteran, who led Atlanta with 10 sacks and six forced fumbles during the regular season, initially hurt the ankle in the team's Week 17 tilt against Tampa Bay on Dec. 30.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux is questionable as well due to a shoulder issue, though he also put in a third straight limited practice on Friday.

Linebacker Stephen Nicholas (foot), safety William Moore (hand) and cornerback Chris Owens (hamstring) are all probable to face the 49ers in Sunday's conference title game.