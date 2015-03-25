Falcons sign former Raiders and Bengals linebacker Thomas Howard, waive LB Jamar Chaney

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Raiders and Bengals linebacker Thomas Howard and waived linebacker Jamar Chaney.

A second-round pick in the 2006 draft, Howard spent five seasons with the Raiders before signing with Cincinnati in 2011. He was limited by a knee injury to only one game in 2012 and was released by the Bengals in March.

The 30-year-old Howard has started in 78 of 93 career games in seven seasons. He had six interceptions with the Raiders in 2007 and has six career sacks.

Chaney signed with Atlanta before the season and appeared in only one game.

The Falcons also signed safety Sean Baker to the practice squad. Baker, from Ball State, spent part of the 2012 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad.