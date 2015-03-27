Falcons release Redman, sign McCown

The Atlanta Falcons have released Chris Redman and signed another quarterback, Luke McCown.

The team announced the moves Tuesday.

Redman, 35, completed 18-of-28 passes for 188 yards in five games last season, his fifth with the Falcons.

McCown played the last three years for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was 30- of-56 for 296 yards and four interceptions in four games last season, with two starts.

Redman has thrown for 3,179 yards and 21 touchdowns with 14 interceptions on 286-of-500 passing in nine seasons since 2000 with the Baltimore Ravens and Falcons.

McCown, 31, has completed 184-of-316 passes for 2,035 yards, nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions in eight seasons for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jaguars.