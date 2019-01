The Atlanta Falcons released defensive end Ray Edwards Monday.

Edwards was in the midst of his second season with the Falcons after the team signed his as a free agent in July 2011.

He had six tackles in nine games this season.

A fourth-round draft choice by the Minnesota Vikings in 2006, the 27-year-old Purdue product has 224 tackles and 33 sacks over 97 career games with the Vikings and Falcons.