Falcons' Kaleb McGary issues apology after 'misguided' tweet about those protesting George Floyd's death

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary issued an apology Friday after an earlier tweet about the nationwide protests and riots following the death of George Floyd was met with massive backlash on social media.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGary stated that those looting and damaging property “in response to a sad and senseless death” are “no better than the cops they claim to hate.”

His remark was met with massive backlash prompting the 2019 first-round draft pick to delete the tweet and issue an apology clarifying his “misguided choice of words.”

“One sad and senseless death is too many and this trend has to stop,” he said.

“I know I will never experience the same feeling some of my brothers and sisters feel and I cannot pretend that I will. I apologize for my previous misguided choice of words and the hurt they have caused, that was … not my intent. I recognize I shouldn’t have said what I said and I am learning from this.”

Other NFL players have used their platform to speak out and show support for the people of Minneapolis.

“My heart breaks for our city, but especially for my African American brothers and sisters, who I know feel this on a level I can’t possibly understand,” Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wrote an Instagram post.

Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie Joe Burrow tweeted Friday that the black community is hurting.

“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights,” he wrote.