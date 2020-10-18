Falcons' Julio Jones records first TD catch of tumultuous 2020 season

Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones finally has his first touchdown catch of the season – and it only took six weeks.

The Falcons got on the board early when Matt Ryan hit Jones for a 20-yard touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons took the 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

LE'VEON BELL MAY MAKE CHIEFS DEBUT AS DETAILS BEHIND JETS DEPARTURE EMERGE

It was a good way to start the game after a tumultuous week which saw the organization fire coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after the team started 0-5. Atlanta owner Arthur Blank went as far as to say that no job is safe and that the next regime will make personnel decisions.

In essence, Ryan could be playing for his future with the remainder of the season.

JAGUARS TO USE KICKER WITH NO REAL KICKING EXPERIENCE AT ANY LEVEL

He acknowledged it as much earlier in the week.

“Well, forever, the line in the locker room has always been, ‘We rent these lockers. We don’t own them.’ So, you have to go out and pay that rent and earn your spot day in and day out. Regardless of whether you’re in Year 1 or Year 13 or wherever; that’s our responsibility as players all the time to go out there and perform. That’s what we’re paid to do. I don’t worry about it. I understand where everyone’s coming from. I understand where I’m at in my career, but I also believe in compartmentalizing things and focusing on what’s in front of us this week and the job that I have to do,” he said.

“We have 11 ball games to go in this season. We have to find a way to get some wins and get back in the mix. That’s where our mindset has to be at. It has to be different from what everybody else is kind of talking about right now. As players, we can’t control that. All we can control is our preparation and our performances week in and week out.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Falcons started the 2019 season 1-7 but managed to finish 7-9. Sneaking into the playoffs would be the best result for the Falcons.