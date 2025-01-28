Falcons’ Jeff Ulbrich says lack of truth-telling, delegation led to failed stint as Jets interim head coach

Former New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich says a lack of truth-telling and his failure to delegate ultimately led to his failed stint as interim head coach and another disappointing season for the organization.

Speaking to the media at his introductory press conference as the Atlanta Falcons' new defensive coordinator, Ulbrich was asked to reflect on his period with the Jets after taking over as head coach once Robert Saleh was fired just five games into the season.

"I learned even more than I knew the value of truth-tellers on your staff. I think sometimes as an assistant coach you take it as ‘I’m going to eliminate every problem from the head coach’s table so he can just thrive and do his thing.’ When in reality… there’s certain things that need to be told to the head coach that are occurring."

Ulbrich seemed to suggest that the lack of honesty from his coaching staff during that period was a major contributing factor to the Jets’ failures.

"The lack of truth sometimes was really detrimental."

Ulbrich also took accountability for his failure to delegate, specifically his defensive coordinator responsibilities.

"There is an element of a failure for myself in that way because I didn’t delegate. I didn’t. I just took it all on myself. In my mind’s eye, I was trying to create continuity and I didn’t want to fracture the staff.

"I thought the best thing for me to do at that point in time was just try to keep everybody in the same role that they had just so we could keep things rolling. And it wasn’t the right thing to do. It wasn’t as I look back. I should have delegated. I should have given the defensive coordinator responsibilities to someone else."

Ulbrich is returning to Atlanta after serving as an assistant there from 2015-2020. He also reunites with Raheem Morris , who served as Atlanta's interim coach for the final 11 games of 2020.

Joining Ulbrich in Atlanta will be Mike Rutenberg, who spent the past four seasons as the Jets' linebackers coach.