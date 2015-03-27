Fairfield tops St. Peter's 70-43 for 11th straight

Ryan Olander scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds for his third double-double and Fairfield defeated St. Peter's 70-43 on Sunday.

Derek Needham scored 16 points in the Stags' 11th straight win. Fairfield is just two wins away from matching its best streak at 13 set by the 1965-66 squad.

Fairfield (12-3, 5-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) held a 12-11 lead with 11:37 left in the first half before scoring 10 straight to make it 22-11 with 7:09 left. Five of the 10 points during the stretch came from the free-throw line with Needham making 4 of 4.

The Stags led by as many as 31, 69-38, with 3:36 to go in their 11th straight win against St. Peter's.

Fairfield, No. 5 in the nation in scoring defense (55.5 points per game), forced 15 turnovers while allowing the Peacocks eight assists.

Jeron Belin led St. Peter's (8-8, 3-2) with 10 points.